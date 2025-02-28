Pathanamthitta: A fire broke out at the Chellam photo studio, located on the first floor of a building complex near the Enath petrol pump in Pathanamthitta, late Thursday. Upon noticing the fire, the shop owner, Raju Karipal alias Das, rushed inside to extinguish the flames, but they spread rapidly. Another employee of the studio entered to save the owner, but both became trapped inside due to thick smoke.

Upon receiving information, a police team, led by Enath CI Amrit Singh Nayak, arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation. The CI injured his right wrist while attempting to extinguish the flames by breaking a window.

Fire and rescue services from the Kottarakkara fire station reached the spot, and after nearly one and a half hours of effort, the fire was brought under control. It was contained to the studio and did not spread to other buildings. However, all the equipment inside the shop, including cameras, flash units, printers, and furniture, was destroyed in the fire.