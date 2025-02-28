Kottayam: Former MLA P C George was granted bail by the Erattupetta Magistrate court on Friday. The 74-year-old was granted bail, citing his health conditions.



The court remanded him to police custody for 14 days on Monday, February 24. Following the court order, the BJP leader was taken to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital for a medical checkup. Later, doctors admitted him to the ICU after they noticed variations in his ECG level.

George surrendered before the Erattupetta court on Monday in connection with a case related to his alleged hate speech against the members of the Muslim community, branding them as terrorists and communalists, during a TV channel debate. He reportedly claimed that no Muslim in India was free from terrorism and suggested they should migrate to Pakistan.

Police registered a case under Sections 196(1)(a) and 299 of BNS and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, which deals with penalties for causing nuisance and disrupting public order.

