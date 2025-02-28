Kozhikode: The police on Friday took five students from Thamarassery Government Higher Secondary School into custody in connection with a clash that left a Class 10 student severely injured.

The accused will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and an apprehension report will be submitted, a police officer confirmed. M Mohammed Ali, Principal of Elettil MJ Higher Secondary School, stated that the school would conduct an inquiry, although the incident was not linked to the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We learned about the incident this morning and visited the injured boy in the hospital. As per our understanding, it occurred during a farewell party at a private tuition centre in Thamarassery. Our school had completed the model exams for Year 10 students and sent them on study leave. Nevertheless, we will conduct an inquiry," he said.

Mohammed Shahabas, the 16-year-old student of MJ Higher Secondary School in Elettil, who sustained internal bleeding following the clash, has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. His condition remains critical.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fight broke out between students of Thamarassery Government Higher Secondary School and MJ Higher Secondary School at a junction on Thursday evening. It is believed to have been triggered by tensions from a previous event—a farewell party at the tuition centre on Sunday. During the party, a dance performance was interrupted due to technical issues, which led to some students mocking others, escalating the rift.