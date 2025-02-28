Thiruvananthapuram: Abdul Rahim, the father of Afan (23), the accused in the Venjaramoodu murders, arrived at Thiruvananthapuram Airport around 7.45 am on Friday. Abdul Rahim left Dammam, Saudi Arabia, after his travel documents were cleared following the intervention of social workers.

Rahim had been trapped in a legal quagmire and was stuck abroad due to outstanding debt and visa issues. His business in the Gulf had incurred a loss of ₹15 lakh, which he needed to repay both abroad and back home. Rahim clarified that his family never had any responsibility for the debt. He also mentioned that while he occasionally had arguments with his wife over the phone about the issue, there was nothing beyond that.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred on February 24 when Afan bludgeoned five people to death over six hours, including his grandmother Salma Beevi, uncle Latheef, aunt Sajitha, younger brother Afsan, and girlfriend Farsana. His mother, Shemi, who was also attacked, survived and is undergoing treatment.