Wayanad/ Thrissur: The government has not delayed the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide survivors, said Revenue and Housing Minister K Rajan on Friday. At a press conference in Thrissur, he detailed the ongoing efforts to restore normalcy for those affected.

According to the minister, within 61 days of the landslide, the government approved the acquisition of two estates for rehabilitation. “An order was issued on October 4, 2024, but a court stay halted the survey process. This restriction remained in place until December 27, when the court, invoking the Disaster Management Act, directed the government to proceed with the acquisition and determine compensation. By January 1, 2025, physical, geological, and topographical surveys were completed, and the land valuation was finalised within two months,” said Rajan. The minister added that the cabinet subsequently approved the required implementing agencies, committees, and construction plans, following discussions between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, political organisations, and sponsors.

The first phase of rehabilitation involved preparing a draft list, allowing a 10-day period for objections. After reviewing complaints, local officials conducted direct inspections before finalizing the list. Rajan said a separate assessment identified no-go zones and affected houses, leading to the Disaster Management Authority's release of the 2A list. A second phase, labelled 2B, included homes that, while not in no-go zones, were left isolated due to the disaster. The Wayanad District Collector was tasked with releasing this list following a cabinet decision. The minister clarified that the lists were based on lost houses rather than the overall number of victims.

For resettlement, the minister added that the government plans to acquire the Elstone Estate, the closest location to Kalpetta, and develop a township in the first phase. Each household will receive a 1,000-square-foot home on seven cents of land, with a single-floor design but provisions for future expansion. Sponsors have been asked to contribute Rs 20 lakh per house, though the total cost per unit is Rs 30 lakh plus GST. Any shortfall will be covered through material contributions or, if necessary, the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). Rajan also dismissed claims that the government reduced the cost to Rs 20 lakh from the initial estimated Rs 30 lakhs.

The government will extend the Rs 300 monthly financial assistance for another nine months. Additionally, families in rented accommodations will receive Rs 1,000 monthly coupons for essential purchases through Supplyco. Support packages are also being prepared for traders and individuals requiring long-term medical care. Infrastructure restoration efforts are underway, including the construction of four bridges and eight roads to reconnect isolated communities. Instead of a Bailey bridge, a single-span bridge will be built to serve as a future disaster rescue point. A parallel bridge is also planned alongside the existing structure.

The government’s micro-plan includes establishing MSMEs and providing loans for small businesses to help survivors regain their livelihoods. Kudumbashree and the local self-government department have developed a rehabilitation project centred around 1,038 houses. Chooralmala town will also undergo redevelopment to sustain economic activity. A facilitation centre has been set up at the disaster site to coordinate government support, and grievance redressal meetings will be held monthly under the district collector’s leadership.

“At this stage, unnecessary controversies should be avoided. No one should create anxiety among the survivors. All those listed in the first phase and under 2A and 2B will be rehabilitated together. As stated in the policy declaration in the assembly, all resettlements will be completed within this financial year,” the minister assured.