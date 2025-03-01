Kollam: The crew of an 108 ambulance was allegedly attacked by a youth wielding a knife and nunchak at Vayanakam, Oachira here, on Saturday while they were shifting a patient to the hospital. The ambulance crew included Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Diana and driver Ashiq. They sustained injuries while trying to resist the youth who had initially targeted the patient in transit.

The ambulance crew, who reportedly sustained minor injuries in the accident, sought medical care and filed a complaint at the Oachira police station.

The ambulance unit attached to Kattoor Community Health Centre received a call from Vayanakam to shift a patient who was mentally unstable on Saturday. As per the complaint, while the patient was being taken to the ambulance, a youth who is believed to be a neighbour jumped onto the ambulance with a nunchaku and tried to assault the patient.

The driver and nurse on duty prevented the attempt at assaulting the patient, and the youth then allegedly attacked the crew. They somehow pushed him off the vehicle and ferried the patient to the hospital. The crew complained that the youth followed them to the hospital.

Oachira police said that a complaint has been received, and the assailant is yet to be identified. No case was also registered so far, police said.