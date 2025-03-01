A 15-year-old boy who left his home after being scolded by his father for not preparing for exams was found by the Fort police at Manaveeyam Veedhi on Saturday. Aswin, a resident of Sreepadam Street, Kottakkakam, near Fort, was reported missing at the Fort police station at 6 pm.

The police promptly registered an FIR and began a search for the boy. A police official said that Aswin left with a bag and three pairs of clothes, and the search was mainly focused on the bus station and railway station. The cops also followed CCTV footage and traced him to Manaveeyam Street around 10 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aswin, a class 10 student at St Mary's School, Pattom, was on study leave. When he was lazing around, his mother scolded him, and he talked back rudely to her on Friday night. Hearing this, his father also rebuked him. On Saturday, the parents, who run a lottery shop, left for work.

His sister went to her friend's house, and Aswin was alone at home. Around 12 pm, the sister came home and found the house locked. She panicked and alerted her mother. Though they called up his friends, they had no clue about where Aswin had gone. The parents then filed a complaint with the Fort police, following which the boy was found.