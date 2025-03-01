Crescent moon sighted in Malabar Coast: Ramadan starts on Sunday in Kerala
Mail This Article
×
Malappuram: Crescent moon has been sighted in various parts of the Malabar coast, marking the beginning of Ramadan on Sunday in Kerala.
Khazis, including Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, Sayyid Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, and Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, announced that the moon was sighted in places such as Ponnani and Kadalundi in Malappuram and Kappad in Kozhikode.
Ramadan fasting already commenced in Gulf countries, including Oman, on Saturday. In North Indian states, Ramadan will also begin on Sunday.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.