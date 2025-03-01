Malappuram: Crescent moon has been sighted in various parts of the Malabar coast, marking the beginning of Ramadan on Sunday in Kerala.

Khazis, including Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, Sayyid Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, and Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, announced that the moon was sighted in places such as Ponnani and Kadalundi in Malappuram and Kappad in Kozhikode.

Ramadan fasting already commenced in Gulf countries, including Oman, on Saturday. In North Indian states, Ramadan will also begin on Sunday.