Palakkad: The Ottappalam Police began a probe into an incident in which a first-year ITI student was brutally assaulted by his classmate. Sajan (20), who sustained serious injuries to his nose and eye, has undergone surgery, while police booked his classmate Kishore (20).

The incident happened at 10 am in the classroom at Sreevidyadhi Raja ITI, when Kishore, without any provocation, began attacking Sajan from behind, pressing his private parts and trying to suffocate him. According to the FIR, despite Sajan's desperate attempts to escape, Kishore tightly grabbed him and began beating on his face and nose, breaking his nose bridge and continuously beating him on his eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sajan, who was bleeding, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Upon being notified of his serious condition, he was moved to Thrissur Jubilee Mission Hospital.

"Blood was pouring from his nose. His nose bridge was completely broken. There is also a 2.5 cm wound between his eyes and nose, probably inflicted using a sharp object", said Sajan's father, Jayachandran. Sajan's surgery was completed on Friday, and it will take him days to speak again, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayachandran filed a complaint with the police on the same day, but he alleges that they are attempting to trivialise the case. "The person who beat up my child is still walking freely. I don't understand why they are coming to college", he said, grieving.

Meanwhile, the college authorities suspended both students for seven days following the incident. College principal Rajesh stated that there was no possibility of any prior enmity between the students. "They were first-year Mechanic Motorvehicle students who joined the college six months ago. There have been no complaints against any of them and no chance of any hatred", he said. The college authorities handed over CCTV footage and other evidence to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ottappalam Police also stated that the issue grew out of a small friendly gesture. "We have examined the footage and questioned their classmates. A case has been registered, and we will take further action on this", an officer said. They added that Sajan's statement will be taken once his condition improves.