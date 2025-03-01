Kollam: Despite the Centre’s clarification on the proposal to mine sea sand off the Kerala coast, contradictions continue to surface. A key discrepancy involves the identification of mining locations. While former scientists from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) have mapped significant sand deposits in one area, the central government has pointed to a different site for the proposed mining operations.

Union Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao, while clarifying the Centre’s position, stated that mining will be conducted far beyond the active fishing zones off the Kerala coast. However, a map prepared by former GSI scientists places the proposed mining site within the Quilon Bank, which is India’s richest fishing ecosystem.

Spanning 3,300 square kilometers, the Quilon Bank lies just 27 to 33 kilometers off the coast, extending from 20 to 60 nautical miles near Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Alappuzha. This raises concerns that mining activities could obstruct fishing routes, as boats departing from Kollam would need to pass through the proposed mining zone to access other parts of the Quilon Bank.

Further complicating the issue, new information reveals that the agency winning the mining tender will also have the authority to select the firm responsible for assessing the environmental impact. The Centre has yet to clarify its stance on this matter.

Composite licenses for mining companies

Mining firms winning the bid will be granted composite licenses covering both exploration and extraction. The license allows a maximum of five years for exploration, with mining rights extending for 50 years. Additionally, the transport of extracted sea sand will be routed through the Kollam Coast, according to a recent document issued by the Union Ministry of Mines.

'Opposed deep-sea mining from start'

CPM state secretary M V Govindan has clarified that both the CPM and the LDF government have opposed the deep-sea mineral mining proposal from the outset. Dismissing reports suggesting that the state government was in favour of the project as "sheer lies," he asserted, “Everyone, including myself, has voiced objections." "The state government and the Industries Department have formally conveyed their opposition to the Centre in writing.”

'Minister’s stance questioned'

Kollam MP N K Premachandran has questioned the stance of Industries Minister P Rajeev on the deep-sea mining proposal, calling it "mysterious." He said, "It is hard to believe that the state government, which previously demanded a share of the royalty from sea sand mining, has now completely turned against the project."