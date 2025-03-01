Kozhikode: A Class 10 student who was severely injured in a clash between students from two different schools in Thamarassery died around 12.30 am on Saturday. The deceased, Mohammed Shahabas (16), a student of MJ Higher Secondary School in Elettil, had sustained internal bleeding and was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Shahabas was the eldest son of Palorakkunnu Iqbal and Ramseena from Chungam, near Thamarassery.

Minister of General Education V Sivankutty has directed the Director of General Education to initiate a departmental inquiry into the incident. A police probe is already underway and five students were taken into custody on Friday. Sivankutty said in a statement released on Saturday that the Deputy Director of Education, Kozhikode, has submitted a preliminary report.

The fight broke out between students of Thamarassery Government Higher Secondary School and MJ Higher Secondary School at a junction on Thursday evening. It is believed to have been triggered by tensions from a previous event— a farewell party at the tuition center on Sunday. During the party, a dance performance was interrupted due to technical issues, which led to mocking from some students, escalating the rift among the students.

After the clash, his friends reportedly dropped Shahabas off at home. Although he appeared weak, there were no visible injuries. However, by 7 pm, he vomited and lost consciousness. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. He was initially taken to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital, from where he was referred to the Medical college.

Shahabas's relatives voiced concerns about the severity of his injuries, hinting at the involvement of a quotation gang in the altercation. "We suspect external involvement, as the injuries were so severe," his relative said.

The five students from Thamarassery Government Higher Secondary School who were taken into custody will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, and an apprehension report will be submitted, a police officer confirmed.