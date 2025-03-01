Kochi: Tensions flared in North Paravur on Saturday after an elephant bought for temple festivities turned violent following an accident.

The elephant, Padmanabhan, belonging to Moothukunnam Temple, was struck by an auto-rickshaw while being loaded onto a truck. Following the impact, the elephant became agitated and roamed the streets, temple secretary Balasubramanian told Onmanorama.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The accident left one person with minor injuries, and a few vehicles were damaged," ward member Soman Madhavan told Onmanorama.

One of the two mahouts remained on the elephant throughout the time. The animal wandered through the streets towards Kodungallur before being brought under control and shifted back to the temple. The elephant is currently at the temple, officials confirmed.