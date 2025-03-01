Thiruvananthapuram: Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended strong support to ASHA workers protesting outside the Secretariat for the past 20 days, demanding a wage hike and retirement benefits.

In a post on X, Priyanka highlighted their struggle, stating that ASHA workers in Kerala receive a meager honorarium of ₹7,000—significantly lower than their counterparts in Karnataka and Telangana. She criticised the Kerala government for its indifference, accusing it of attempting to silence the workers instead of addressing their legitimate demands.

"It is appalling that women, who form the backbone of society, are forced to beg for their rights. The Congress stands in unwavering solidarity with Kerala's ASHA workers. My sisters, your fight will not be in vain," she assured.

Priyanka also reaffirmed that if the UDF comes to power in Kerala next year, it will ensure fair wages and due recognition for ASHA workers. She praised their critical role in public healthcare, recalling their contributions since the scheme was introduced during Dr. Manmohan Singh's tenure.

"From battling COVID-19 on the frontlines to providing maternal care and health services in remote areas, ASHA workers have been instrumental in strengthening India's healthcare system," she added.