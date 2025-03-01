Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi on Saturday said that he would convey the demands of the protesting ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers to the central government.

After visiting the protest venue in front of the Secretariat, Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, said their agitation should not be undermined. "No one should belittle the cooperative system of any political ideology by ultimately dismissing it. Many political systems have harmed the people, and all of that will be brought to light," he added.

He also stated that if ASHA workers feel insecure, he will take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Health Minister. He also added that since ASHA is a centrally sponsored scheme, it was designed with specific criteria, which the Prime Minister could be requested to review.

A section of ASHA workers has been agitating outside the Kerala Secretariat for the past 20 days, demanding an increased honorarium and other benefits. However, the Thrissur MP clarified that he was not participating in the protest but had come to lend an ear to the grievances of the workers and ensure they reached the appropriate authorities.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the LDF government of "ridiculing" the ongoing protest by ASHA workers. "The LDF is mocking ASHA workers demanding better wages by staging counter-protests," he told reporters at Kochi.