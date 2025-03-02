Calf severely injured in wild boar trap explosion in Thrissur
Mail This Article
×
Thrissur: A grazing calf suffered severe injuries after accidentally biting into an explosive trap set for wild boars in a paddy field at Kilinikkadavu, Kondazhi. The incident occurred around 11 am.
Owned by Thodukattil Sethu Madhavan of South Kondazhi, the calf triggered the illegal device, causing a powerful explosion that shattered its lower jaw, rendering it unable to eat.
Alerted by the blast, locals rushed to the scene and found the animal in distress. Pazhayannur police have launched an investigation, while residents demand strict action against those responsible for the illegal trap.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.