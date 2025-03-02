Kannur: A 70-year-old farmer died after a wild boar attacked him in Panur on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sreedharan, a resident of Mokeri.

The attack occurred around 8.45 am at Muthiyanga in Pattiam while Sreedharan was on his way to his farmland, where he cultivates tapioca and other plants. “He had just crossed a dried-up river in the neighbourhood when the boar attacked him. When I rushed to the spot hearing a loud noise, Sreedharan was drenched in blood," a resident told Onmanorama.

Sreedharan sustained injuries to his chest, head and legs. He was rushed to the hospital, but he died on the way. The body has been moved to Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital in Thalassery.