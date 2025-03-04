Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police have requested the state government to coordinate efforts with the education, local self-government, social welfare, excise, and cultural affairs departments to formulate a plan to restore law and order in Kerala. The primary focus of the plan will be the prevention of drug abuse and murders in the state.

Speaking to Manorama News, ADGP (Law and Order) Manoj Abraham revealed that a study will be conducted on child suicides, and a report will be submitted to the government soon.

According to official records, a total of 70 people have been murdered in the state within two months. Since January, 65 murder cases, including the Venjaramoodu mass killing, have been registered. Among these, in 30 cases, the accused are family members, while in 17 cases, they are friends of the victims, and in three cases, they are neighbours.

"Family disputes have been identified as the cause of 50 of these murders. Since the police have limited authority to intervene in family matters, the department has sought the government's joint intervention. Problems within families should be identified in each ward of the state with the coordination of the local self-government department and social justice department, said the ADGP.

Meanwhile, the police have argued that films and drug abuse play a significant role in promoting violence among children. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will convene a meeting with filmmakers to discuss the regulation of crime and violence in movies. Additionally, the state government will write to the central government, requesting a ban on violent online games.