Kottayam: Under the Manorama Nallapadam initiative, students across all districts in the state pledged to stand against drug addiction and violence.

Schools also joined hands in this movement, reinforcing the message of awareness and responsibility. Prominent figures from law enforcement, academia, and cultural spheres administered the pledge at various venues.

At Ernakulam Subhash Park, High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran led the pledge, while at Thiruvananthapuram Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Director of Cultural Department Divya S Iyer administered the oath. Vigilance DIG K Karthik led the pledge at Kunnumpuram Chinmaya Vidyalaya, and Entrance Commissioner Arun S Nair led the students in their vow during the event at Kodunganoor Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Others include:

Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya in Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram: AIG V Ajith

Kollam: City Police Commissioner S Sheriff and Mayor Honey Benjamin

Pathanamthitta Town Square: Additional SP R Binu

Alappuzha Collectorate Grounds: ADM Asha Abraham

Kottayam Thirunakkara: MG University VC Dr C T Aravindakumar

Thodupuzha: Municipal Vice-Chairperson Jessy Antony

Thrissur: Kerala Kalamandalam VC Dr B Ananthakrishnan

Palakkad Kayamkulam Kunnathu Kavu Temple Grounds: Excise DC Y Shibu

Malappuram Kunnummal Manorama Square: Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi

Kozhikode Puthiyara BEM UP School: ACP Umesh

Wayanad Kalpetta HIM UP School: Actor Abu Salim

Kannur Ursuline Senior Secondary School, Payyambalam: Additional Excise Commissioner P K Sathish Kumar

Kasaragod Pallikkara GMUP School: ASP OF Aparna