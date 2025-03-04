Kochi: Kalamassery police arrested a man on Tuesday for brutally assaulting his 11-year-old son. The boy suffered a fracture in one of his hands from the attack. The accused, Sivakumar, a native of Tamil Nadu, is a resident of Thrikkakkara.

According to the FIR registered by Kalamassery police, Sivakumar beat his son, Sanjay, with a log of an arecanut tree after accusing him of losing his geometry box. The incident took place on March 1 around 8.30 pm. In his statement to the police, Sanjay claimed that his father hit him on his left hand and leg with the piece of wood. The accused also tortured the boy by submerging his head in a water-filled pot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brutal assault came to light after hospital authorities informed the police. The child's left hand was fractured in the attack.

Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 115(2), 118(1), 118(2), and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.