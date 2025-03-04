Kozhikode: The police busted a drug-dealing gang operating from a readymade textile shop in Perumanna, near Pantheerankavu, Kozhikode, in a raid on Monday night. They seized 6.680 grams of MDMA from the shop, Dandi Gens Store, and arrested three youths, including the shop owner.



The Pantheerankavu police also seized soft drink bottles from the shop following allegations that the drinks were being distributed after being laced with drugs. On learning about the drug dealings, a large crowd of residents and shopkeepers gathered in front of the shop.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Perumanna natives Savad Kommanari (30) from Poyilthazham, Razik Padinharekkara (25) from Vellayikkodu and Jamsheer Peedikathodi Thazham (26) from Parakkandam. They will be presented before the court after a medical check-up.

The police said that Savad had been accused in a previous drug-related case and that the youths had stored the drugs in the shop for sale. Acting on a tip-off that soft drinks laced with drugs were being distributed from the shop, the police conducted the raid. Further investigation is underway to confirm whether the seized soft drinks were mixed with drugs.