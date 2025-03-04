New Delhi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday arrested MK Faizy, national president of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), under the anti-money laundering law, official sources told PTI.

He was taken into custody on Monday night at Delhi's international airport under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ADVERTISEMENT

In February 2024, ED officials from its New Delhi office, along with Koppam Police, had raided Faizy's house in Palakkad. That raid was part of the nationwide, simultaneous crackdown on suspected targets. As per reports then, Faizy was not present when the cops raided his home.

The SDPI, founded in 2009, has previously been linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), which was banned by the Union government a few years ago. The SDPI, however, denies such a link and calls itself an independent outfit.