Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Administrative Tribunal, led by Justice PV Asha and PK Kesavan, ordered the freezing of the appointment of two international bodybuilders to the Special Armed Battalion under the Kerala Police. The alleged backdoor appointment of Kochi native Chitresh Nadesan and Kannur native Shinu Chovva as armed police inspectors made headlines after Armed Battalion Sub Inspector Bijumon PJ raised a complaint.

As per the rules, bodybuilders are not eligible for appointments in the police under the sports quota. The tribunal ordered the suspension of all proceedings concerning the appointments of the duo after receiving a complaint from the armed battalion SI.

The tribunal has asked the government, state police chief, and battalion ADGP to give an explanation regarding the alleged illegal appointments.

In his petition before the tribunal, the armed battalion sub-inspector alleged that such illegal appointments to gazetted ranks would affect the seniority of existing staff.

Shinu Chovva, who obtained the illegal appointment, had failed the physical test conducted as part of the recruitment process. Following this, Shinu filed a complaint with the Chief Minister and DGP, alleging a conspiracy against him and demanding a retest. Amid this, the tribunal ordered the freezing of the appointment of the two bodybuilders.

The state cabinet had decided to appoint Shinu and Chitresh to the armed battalion by violating the rules. Justifying the decision, the cabinet argued that it was made to recognise the duo’s achievements in international bodybuilding competitions. The DGP and the Home Department had taken a firm stand against their appointment earlier. However, the Home Secretary issued an order approving the appointment after relaxing the norms and considering it as a special case.