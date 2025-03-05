Kannur: The injured wild elephant calf that strayed into residential areas at Kannur’s Karikkottakary breathed its last on Wednesday hours after getting tranquillised and shifted to Aralam RRT camp. A team of 15 forest officials led by veterinary doctor Ajeesh Mohandas from Wayanad tranquillised the jumbo that triggered panic in the residential areas of Ayyankunnu grama panchayat from Wednesday morning.



Manorama News reported that the elephant sustained injuries from crackers placed by people for trapping wild boars. The jumbo was unable to eat and drink as its jaw bones were fractured.

Around 5 pm on Wednesday, the forest officials tranquillised the elephant and tied it up with ropes. Later, the veterinary doctor administered first aid to the jumbo’s injuries.

In the visuals aired on TV channels, the elephant was seen as very weak while being transported in a lorry from the rubber plantation.