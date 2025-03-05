Thrissur: Vellikulangara police here on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly attempting to murder his wife by forcefully dipping her head into boiling porridge. The woman suffered severe burns in the attack. The accused is Darin (30), a native of Kuttichira Vettikuzhi.

According to police, the shocking crime took place on February 3. Darin who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol brutally attacked his wife following a dispute. It is learnt that Darin quarrelled with his wife after she expressed her wish to return to her parental home. An agitated Darin slapped and strangled his wife at first. Later, he dragged her to the kitchen and forcefully dipped her

ADVERTISEMENT

head into boiling porridge, causing severe burns. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Chalakudy Government Taluk Hospital.

After the incident, Darin went into hiding. Based on a tip-off received by Thrissur Rural District Police Chief B Krishnakumar IPS, Vellikulangara Police traced his location and arrested him from Chaypankuzhi.

Derin was arrested from his hideout. Photo: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, Darin is a notorious rowdy-sheeter in Vellikulangara area. He has a criminal history dating back to 2013, including an attempted murder case registered at Athirappilly Police Station in 2015. Vellikulangara Police booked him in multiple assault cases registered in 2013, 2020 and 2022. He is also facing charges for attacking his own sister this year. In total, over six criminal cases have been registered against him.