Mananthavady: A minor quarrel between two students at Government High School, Anchukunnu, near Panamaram, escalated into a serious incident when one boy attacked another on the school premises.

A video of five students beating and thrashing the boy went viral on social media. The victim’s father later approached the police with the footage, demanding legal action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector Sujith V of Panamaram police station told Onmanorama that the mother of the first victim initially refused to pursue the matter. As a single mother, she was reluctant to intervene or report the incident to school authorities, despite her son’s complaints. Following this, the boy turned to his friends for support. They confronted the other student and assaulted him.

One of the students recorded the attack and shared the video within a private friends’ circle, from where it was later uploaded to WhatsApp groups. The second victim’s father, after learning about the incident, approached the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector Sujith stated that since all five accused are juveniles, the police cannot register a case directly. "We have prepared a report and will submit it to the Juvenile Justice Board. It is up to the board to register a case, conduct hearings with the parents and students and issue a verdict," he said.