Malappuram: A team of Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officials from Chennai conducted a raid at the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) district committee office in Malappuram on Thursday. The operation is part of the federal agency's nationwide crackdown on SDPI offices.



The raids come just days after the ED arrested SDPI national president M K Faizy in connection with a money laundering case.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the ED conducted searches at multiple locations across the country, including Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh), Pakur (Jharkhand), Thane (Maharashtra), Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Jaipur, according to official sources.

The agency has alleged that SDPI is linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and that the latter continued its activities through the political outfit. The Union government banned the PFI in September 2022 for its alleged involvement in unlawful and terrorist activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2009, SDPI is headquartered in Delhi and is registered as a political party with the Election Commission of India. However, authorities claim it functions as the political front of the now-banned PFI.