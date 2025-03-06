Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on Thursday, stated that minorities in India are the "luckiest people," as the country provides exclusive welfare schemes for them, a provision he claimed is unmatched globally.

Speaking at the regional review meeting and training workshop on the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) for Southern states and union territories, Rijiju dismissed allegations that minorities face discrimination. "Some people are spreading false narratives about minorities being unsafe in India. The reality is the opposite—special schemes and welfare programmes are dedicated to minority communities, which is not seen anywhere else in the world," he asserted.

Highlighting Kerala’s demographic composition, he pointed out that Christians and Muslims make up 44 per cent of the state’s population, making it one of the most minority-concentrated regions in the country. This, he said, naturally leads to more welfare initiatives being directed toward the state. He assured that if the Kerala government sought additional central assistance for any project, it would receive special attention, reported PTI.

He also emphasised the role of Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian in ensuring Kerala benefits from central schemes. The state, he noted, has one of the highest rates of loan disbursement and beneficiaries under PMJVK, calling it a "success story."

PMJVK, a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, aims to develop community infrastructure and improve basic amenities in designated areas. Implemented in coordination with state governments and union territory administrations, the programme is designed for the benefit of all residents in targeted regions.

Rijiju announced that Kerala would host the next Lok Samvardhan Parv in August, with George Kurian leading the initiative. "This event provides a platform for artisans from minority communities to showcase and sell their products, with the central government covering all logistical expenses," he explained, calling it a testament to the Ministry’s commitment to inclusive development.