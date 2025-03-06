Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan requested the central government to facilitate the repatriation of the body of Thomas Gabriel, who was shot dead at the Israel- Jordan border.

In a letter sent to the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Thursday, Satheesan requested that instructions be given to the Indian Embassy in Jordan to bear the cost of bringing back the mortal remains of Thomas to Kerala. He also asked the government to start an iquiry into his death as he was in Jordan on a tourist visa and had stay permit for three-months.

Urgently request Hon'ble External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains of Thomas Gabriel Pereira from Kerala. He was reportedly shot and killed by security forces in #Jordan. His family deserves justice and support. pic.twitter.com/jnGmiT4yIX — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) March 6, 2025

The Indian Embassy in Jordan confirmed the death of Thomas Gabriel on Sunday.

Thomas, also known as Ani, had left for Israel on February 5, along with his distant relative Edison. He last contacted his wife, Christina, on February 9, assuring her of their safety. Concerned after losing contact, Christina sought assistance from the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA). On February 28, she received an email confirming his death, but being unfamiliar with emails, she only learned the news a day later with help from her nephew.

Edison, who sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, lost consciousness after being shot and was later taken into custody in Israel. He was hospitalised before being deported to India after a week. He arrived in Kochi on Friday and later reached Thiruvananthapuram.