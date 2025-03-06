Malappuram: In a joint operation, excise and police seized a massive consignment of spirit transported from Goa to Thrissur in a lorry at Puthan Theruvu in Tanur on Wednesday night. The spirit was found hidden beneath sacks of maida (refined flour). Acting on a tip-off, a team led by District Excise Deputy Commissioner PK Jayaraj blocked the vehicle and confiscated the consignment around 7 pm on Wednesday.

The lorry contained 10,500 litres of spirit packed in 298 cans, each with a capacity of 35 litres. Excise officials arrested the driver and cleaner of the lorry for transporting the illegal product. The duo, Sajeev (42) from Valappad and Manoj (46) from Kodakara, claimed innocence, stating that they were unaware of the consignment's details.

As news of the spirit seizure spread, a large crowd gathered at Puthan Theruvu during the night. Officials leading the raid stated that further details could only be revealed after a detailed interrogation.

The Malappuram Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad, along with the Tirur Excise Circle team, jointly carried out the operation under the leadership of Deputy Excise Commissioner PK Jayaraj.