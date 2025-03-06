Malappuram: Two schoolgirls, Fathima Shahad (16) and Ashwathi (16), have been reported missing from Tanur since Wednesday. They are Plus Two students at Devadhar Higher Secondary School, Tanur.

The students, who were supposed to take an exam on Wednesday, did not reach the school. They were reported missing in the afternoon, as neither appeared for the exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanur Police have launched an investigation. The police stated that they had not yet found any clues regarding the girls' whereabouts. Their mobile phones remain switched off, and efforts are underway to trace their details through other means.