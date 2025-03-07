As Kerala grapples with the drastic effects of drug abuse, two villages in Kerala, Engakkadu in Thrissur and Kolavayal in Kasaragod, are showing how collective efforts can combat this social issue in the state.

Engakkadu builds a fort against drugs

Thrissur: The anti-drug move has gained momentum in Wadakkanchery Municipality with the formation of a Janakeeya Jagratha Samithi (People’s Monitoring Committee). This initiative brings together residents from Pullanikkadu, Engakkadu, and Mangalam divisions of the civic body to tackle substance abuse at the grass roots level.

Spanning across 1,500 households with a population of around 5,000, the collective ensures at least one representative from each family is involved in the mission. A key highlight of the initiative is the active participation of women, with Kudumbashree units and women’s collectives taking a leading role.

The Engakkadu model focuses on early intervention before issues escalate. When locals noticed strangers in their neighbourhood at night, they investigated and identified them as narcotic dealers. This incident served as a wake-up call, prompting the community to unite and form the collective.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first phase of the mission involves identifying the sale and use of narcotics in the locality. The committee will first engage directly with individuals involved in drug-related activities, advising them to quit. If this approach fails, the police and excise officials will be alerted.

Efforts will also focus on preventing teenagers from falling into addiction. To encourage healthy social interactions, the collective will create playgrounds in post-harvest fields, organise sports and arts competitions and also revive the local libraries.

Those already struggling with addiction will receive counselling in complete privacy. CCTV surveillance and night patrolling in collaboration with the police are also being planned to enhance security. The Janakeeya Jagratha Samithi is led by Division Councillor Sheela S Krishna and supported by VP Madhu, PK Vijayan, and PJ Raveendran."Our goal is to build a fortress of defence around Engakkadu, ensuring that no form of addiction infiltrates our village. The entire community will stand together as a protective force, and awareness will be given to students and youth to become anti-addiction warriors," said Sheela S. Krishna, chairperson of the Committee.

Kolavayal’s fight against narcotics

Kasaragod: Two years ago, CH Hamsa- a ward member in Kolavayal, received a distress call from a mother, pleading for help. Her 19-year-old son had become violent under the influence of narcotics. The young man was taken to a de-addiction centre for treatment. Though he returned home, he later left for Coimbatore, only for the family to receive the tragic news that he had lost his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gravity of the situation became clear when Kasaragod ASP P Balakrishnan Nair, then Dy SP of Kanhangad, revealed that narcotics cases in Kolavayal had surged manifold.

Determined to act, the police and villagers joined forces to launch an addiction-free village project. Conceptualised by Balakrishnan Nair, the initiative titled 'Clean Kolavayal' was set in motion through a public meeting attended by 300 residents. It was here that the Kolavayal Addiction-Free Monitoring Committee was officially formed.

Soon after, committee members and the police conducted door-to-door visits, identifying individuals suspected of substance abuse. During the course of this mission, 13 people who were addicted renounced their habits and joined the Monitoring Committee.

To steer the village’s youth away from addiction, the sports culture was revived, and awareness programmes were launched. Review meetings were held every Friday, while human chains and proclamation rallies sent a strong message against substance abuse.

Meanwhile, both police patrols and community surveillance were intensified. The biggest challenge, however, was keeping the drug dealers at bay. At one point, villagers even faced attacks from drug racketeers, but the tide turned when four dealers were arrested under KAAPA (Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act). This marked a major milestone, forcing dealers to retreat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee, meanwhile, did not just focus on curbing addiction but also worked to rehabilitate affected individuals. The committee helped three youths who recovered from addiction to secure jobs in the Gulf.

Fearing relentless police monitoring and the unwavering determination of locals, substance abuse is now steadily declining in Kolavayal. "With narcotic abuse being common even among students, our program is designed not to isolate addicts as criminals but to help them reclaim their lives," said Shamsuddin Kolavayal, General Convenor of the Kolavayal Addiction-Free Monitoring Committee.