Kerala High Court lawyers demanded an apology from Justice A Badharudeen's Court for allegedly defaming the wife of deceased lawyer Alex Scaria on Friday. A group of lawyers assembled at Justice Badharudeen’s Court, urging him to apologise for insulting Advocate Saritha Thomas, the wife of the late Alex Scaria.

However, Justice Badharudeen was absent from court on Friday, and a communication was later issued stating that he would not be presiding over the forenoon session.

According to the lawyers, the Judge insulted Saritha Thomas when she requested time to file the vakalath in her name and even asked, "Who is Alex Scaria?" Alex Scaria passed away on January 7.

Senior Advocate George Poothottam, along with other lawyers, has submitted a resolution to the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA), demanding an apology from Justice Badharudeen.

KHCAA had previously raised concerns about Justice Badharudeen’s conduct towards advocates in court. The Association had also called for mandatory video recording of all court proceedings in the High Court.

(With Live Law Inputs)