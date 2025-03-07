Malappuram: Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar has strongly criticised the state government for reinstating suspended police officer S Sujith Das, calling it a clear example of the alleged nexus between the CPM and BJP. He further claimed that the government was preparing to reinstate other suspended police personnel involved in the Tamir Jifri custody death case in Tanur.

Anvar pointed out that the investigation report against Sujith Das had not yet been submitted, describing the decision to reinstate the officer before the conclusion of the inquiry as unprecedented. He asserted that he had provided all the necessary evidence against Sujith Das to the investigation team, yet the report remained pending.

"As an MLA, I lodged a complaint regarding an illegal tree-felling case at the official residence of the Malappuram District Police Chief when Sujith Das was in office. This was a follow-up on the official complaint initially filed by former Sub-Inspector N Sreejith. The proceedings that led to the suspension of Sujith Das were initiated based on my complaint. I have also raised concerns about police involvement in the gold haul at Karipur Airport, the connection between drug and gold mafias in the murder of Edavanna Ridhan Basil, and the disappearance of Mami from Kozhikode," Anvar said

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigations, he criticised the home department’s approach, alleging that it was deliberately safeguarding certain individuals.

Anvar further declared that he would approach the court if the investigation team proceeded to submit its report without addressing these concerns satisfactorily.