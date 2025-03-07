Pregnant woman dies while undergoing treatment for jaundice
Malappuram: A pregnant woman from Angadippuram who was undergoing treatment for jaundice passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Friday.
The deceased, Ayisha Rehana (33), was the wife of Kuttiri Aashir Rahman. She was eight months pregnant at the time of her death. Ayisha Rehana worked as a trainer at Junior Chamber International (JCI).
She is survived by her children, Malha Femin and Mishal. Funeral prayers were held at Perinthalmanna Town Juma Masjid on Friday, and she was laid to rest at the Pathaikkara burial ground.
