Thiruvananthapuram: The police took Afan (22), the accused in the Venjaramoodu multiple murder case, to the crime scenes for evidence collection on Friday. Officers conducted the proceedings at the residence of the deceased, Salma Beevi, in Pangode and Afan’s house in Perumala, Venjaramoodu.

The Pangode police initially collected evidence in the murder case of Salma Beevi, following which a large crowd gathered at the scene upon learning of Afan’s arrival. Anticipating tensions, the police deployed heavy security in the area.

During the evidence collection at Salma Beevi’s residence, police questioned Afan for additional details. He recounted the events without any visible remorse or change in expression.

According to his earlier statement, he demanded a gold chain from his grandmother, but she refused to give it to him. Enraged, he murdered her. Following the crime, he allegedly pawned the stolen chain and used the money to settle some of his debts.

The police then took Afan to his house in Perumala, Venjaramoodu, where he had allegedly murdered his brother Afsan and a female friend and attempted to kill his mother, Shemi. A large number of locals gathered there as well. The Attingal DySP led the evidence collection procedure.