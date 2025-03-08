Wayanad: The Tirunelli police took two individuals into custody on Saturday for allegedly hitting an excise official on duty with their bike.

The incident occurred on Friday at the Bavali Checkpost, which borders Coorg District of Karnataka. According to the case, Hyder (36), a native of Anjukunnu, and another individual were travelling on a bike when Civil Excise Officer Jaimon K attempted to stop them during a vehicle inspection during night hours at the checkpost. However, the bike sped off, knocking Jaimon down. The excise official sustained severe injuries to his lower jaw and broke three teeth after falling onto the road.

The official was initially rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital and later shifted to a private medical college hospital in Meppadi for specialized care.

Excise personnel suspect that the accused were carrying banned drugs in their vehicle. According to police, Hyder, a notorious criminal, is facing charges related to narcotics smuggling in multiple cases. Hyder was also injured in the accident and admitted to a hospital. Meanwhile, police have arrested his accomplice in connection with the case.

Further details will be revealed once the interrogation of the accused is complete, a police official said.

The Bavali checkpost is a regular route used by drug traffickers to smuggle banned drugs and other psychotropic substances into the state. The Excise and Police departments have intensified vehicle inspections and surveillance of border zones in response to reports of banned drugs flowing into Kerala from neighbouring states through Wayanad.