The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert for high temperatures in six districts of Kerala. The alert warns that temperatures in Kollam, Palakkad, and Kozhikode may rise to 37 degrees Celsius, while Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, and Kannur are expected to see temperatures around 36 degrees Celsius, which is 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

The hot and humid conditions are likely to persist in these districts, except in hilly areas, due to the combination of high temperatures and humidity. People are advised to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Precautionary measures: