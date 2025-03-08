Scorching heat grips Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert for high temperatures in six districts of Kerala. The alert warns that temperatures in Kollam, Palakkad, and Kozhikode may rise to 37 degrees Celsius, while Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, and Kannur are expected to see temperatures around 36 degrees Celsius, which is 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.
The hot and humid conditions are likely to persist in these districts, except in hilly areas, due to the combination of high temperatures and humidity. People are advised to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.
Precautionary measures:
- Avoid prolonged direct sunlight exposure between 11 am and 3 pm.
- Drink as much fresh water as possible. Continue drinking water even if you are not thirsty.
- Avoid alcohol, coffee, tea, carbonated soft drinks, etc., which cause dehydration during the day.
- Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes.
- Wear footwear when going out.
- Use an umbrella or a hat.
- Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables.
- Do not leave children or domestic animals in parked vehicles.
