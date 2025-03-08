Malappuram: The Tanur police team have brought two girls, who went missing, back to Kerala on Saturday. The team, along with the girls, arrived at Tirur Railway Station from Mumbai.

In a related development, police have taken their friend, Rahim Aslam, a native of Edavanna, into custody to investigate his role in their disappearance.

The police team reached Tirur at noon on the Garib Rath Express. The girls will be presented before a magistrate to record their statements. After undergoing counselling, they will be sent home with their parents.

According to the police, Rahim Aslam assisted the girls in leaving their hometown. Officers detained him in Tirur upon his return from Mumbai.

Rahim’s family stated that he had accompanied the girls after one of them sought his help. He had met her through Instagram, where she confided in him about issues at home and her inability to stay with her family. Initially, he tried to dissuade her from leaving, but when she insisted on going regardless, he decided to accompany her, the family claimed.

The girls left home around noon on Wednesday, stating they were going for an examination. Although they were seen near the school, they did not attend the test. Their teachers, noticing their absence, alerted their parents. The parents filed a missing person complaint.

The police, with the help of the Railway Protection Force, Maharashtra Police, and the Malayali Association in Mumbai, traced the girls to Mumbai after a 36-hour search. Officers, in coordination with the railway police, took them into custody on Thursday night.