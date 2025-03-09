Kottayam: A 52-year-old man from Tamil Nadu was arrested here on Sunday for illegally possessing explosive materials. The accused, Surendran Muthaiya, is a resident of Andipatti in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the Idukki Vandanmedu police had arrested two others—Shibili from Erattupetta and Faizi from Thekkoy—for smuggling explosives. During their interrogation, the police gathered information about Surendran Muthaiya, which was then shared with Kottayam District Police Chief Shahul Hameed.

Based on this information, the police from Pallikkathodu station raided a rented house in Kappukad, Vazhoor, where Muthaiya was staying. The police said they found and seized 75 electric detonators and 20 meters of related materials from the house.