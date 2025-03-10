Thrissur: Guruvayur Balu won the annual elephant race (Aanayottam) on Monday, marking the grand opening of the Guruvayur Temple festival. The event saw fierce competition from elephants Chenthamarakshan, Devi, Devadas, and Nandan, with Balu first reaching the temple tower (Gopuram).

The race commenced at 3 pm, following the traditional ritual of mahouts carrying ceremonial bells rushing to their elephants to adorn them. Once the bells were secured, the temple priest blew the conch, signalling the start of the race toward the temple.

After his victory, Balu proceeded through the eastern tower and entered the temple, completing the customary seven circumambulations (pradakshinam) as an offering to Lord Guruvayurappan. As per tradition, he will now carry the golden idol of the deity (Thidampu) during the Sreebhoothabali procession, beginning Monday.

