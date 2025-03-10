Malappuram: The DANSAF squad, in a joint operation with Karipur police, seized 1,665 grams of MDMA from a residence in Ayannikad, near Kondotti, on Monday. The contraband was recovered from the house of Aashiq P Umar of Mullanmadakkal, who was arrested on Friday by Mattancherry police in Kochi in connection with a narcotics case. He is currently in judicial custody.

Aashiq, who had been working in Oman for five years, allegedly smuggled drugs into Kerala using carriers. Officials have identified him as a key drug distributor who primarily sources narcotics from abroad. Acting on a tip-off, police raided Aashiq's house and premises, leading to the seizure of the synthetic drugs. Further investigations are underway.