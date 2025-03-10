Kochi: Asha Lawrence, daughter of late CPM veteran MM Lawrence, has filed a review petition in the Kerala High Court challenging the donation of her father's body to Ernakulam Medical College. She is joined in the petition by her sister, Suja Boban. The petitioners claim to have retrieved a video in which MM Lawrence allegedly expressed his wish to be buried in a location chosen by Suja.

MM Lawrence, who passed away on September 21, 2024, at the age of 95, was a prominent CPM leader. Following his death, Asha Lawrence initially approached the High Court, contesting the decision by her siblings and the CPM to donate his body to Ernakulam Medical College. The High Court directed the Medical College to consider her objections before proceeding. However, a subsequent writ petition challenging the college’s decision to accept the body was dismissed by a single-judge bench, and an appeal to the Division Bench met the same fate. The Supreme Court also dismissed her Special Leave Petition.



In the latest review petition, Asha claims that newly retrieved video evidence supports her argument. The Malaylam video allegedly features MM Lawrence stating: “I want to go to Heaven. I want to see Jesus. I should be buried in the place where Suja says. There should be no deviation from that. I am very particular about that.”

According to the petition, Suja had previously informed the Medical College that such a video existed but was missing at the time of hearings. The petitioners now assert that the recovered video substantiates their claim that MM Lawrence wished to be buried according to Christian rites.

Asha argues that her earlier petitions were dismissed due to a lack of concrete evidence supporting her claim. With this newly retrieved video, she contends that the court should reconsider the matter.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)