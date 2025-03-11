Thiruvananthapuram: The mortal remains of Thomas Gabriel, a native of Thumba who was shot dead at the Jordan-Israel border, were brought home on Tuesday. His relatives received the body at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 3.30 am, and it was taken to his residence by 4.30 am.

Minister G R Anil and several others visited his home to pay their last respects. The funeral service was held at St John the Baptist Church, Thumba, and Gabriel's mortal remains were laid to rest in the cemetery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordanian forces shot Thomas Gabriel dead on February 10 while he was attempting to cross into Israel from Jordan. His relative Edison, who was with him at the time, sustained injuries. Authorities repatriated him to India, bringing the incident to light.

A native of Menamkulam, Thumba, Gabriel worked as an auto-rickshaw driver. He and Edison had travelled to Jordan on a three-month tourist visa. According to the Indian Embassy, the Jordanian Army intercepted four individuals and opened fire. Gabriel suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head, while Edison was shot in the leg. Gabriel died instantly. Authorities detained Edison but later repatriated him after providing medical treatment.