Kottayam: Shiny Kuriakose, who ended her life by jumping in front of a train with her two daughters in Ettumanoor, had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh from Kudumbasree to fund her father-in-law’s treatment and renovate their house. The revelation was made by Usha Raju, president of the Pulari Kudumbashree unit, of which Shiny was a member.



Shiny had been repaying it regularly without any issues. However, the repayments stopped after Shiny and the girls left her husband’s house. When the repayments stopped, a case was filed, but Shiny’s husband Noby Lukose and his family allegedly refused to repay the loan, claiming the money was borrowed for her personal needs.

"Shiny took the loan from Kudumbashree for her husband's father's treatment and to renovate their house. The repayments were made until June. After they left the house, the repayments stopped. When the loan defaulted, Kudumbashree members repaid the amount from the group’s deposits. Noby and his family said they wouldn’t repay the loan. They also asked Shiny to transfer the ownership and insurance of two vehicles registered in her name, saying they would repay the loan only after that. When Shiny said she couldn’t manage the repayment, she was advised to file a police complaint," said Kudumbashree members.

Following Shiny's death, members of the Pulari Kudumbashree in Karinkunnam are worried about repaying the remaining loan amount of Rs 1,26,000.

Shiny (42) and her two daughters, Aleena (11) and Evana (10), ended their lives by jumping in front of a train on the Parolickal rail tracks in Ettumanoor on February 28. Shiny’s family has alleged that she faced domestic abuse at her husband’s house in Thodupuzha. Her parents took her back to their home in Ettumanoor after Noby kicked them out of his house at night in June last year. Their divorce case was under consideration by the court

Following the death of Shainy and her daughters, Noby was taken into custody on charges of abetment to suicide. The Ettumanoor court will deliver its verdict on Noby’s bail plea on Wednesday.