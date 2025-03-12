Kozhikode: A seven-year-old boy died after falling from the balcony of a high-rise apartment near Palazhi here on Tuesday night. Ivan Haiban, son of Mohammed Hajish and Aiysha from Nallalam, reportedly fell from the balcony of the seventh floor of Abacus Tower at the Landmark World apartment complex around 8 pm.

Critically injured, Ivan was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to the casualty at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, where doctors declared him dead. The mortal remains have been kept at the medical college mortuary.