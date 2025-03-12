Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has received a brief respite from the warm weather as several parts of the state experienced summer rain from Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for four districts - Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad. A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

In its forecast issued at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, the IMD predicted that a thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds, with speeds of less than 40 kmph, is likely at one or more places in Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts. Isolated areas in Kasaragod district are also likely to receive light rainfall on Wednesday.

According to the Met Office, Kerala will experience light to moderate rainfall till March 16.

Fishermen Warning

Fisherfolk are advised not to venture into the sea off the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts on Wednesday and Thursday. However, no fishing restrictions have been issued for the Karnataka coast. The IMD has predicted squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, along and off the South Kerala coast on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a warning for the Kallakkadal phenomenon, also known as swell waves, off the Kanyakumari coast until 5.30 pm on Wednesday. Coastal residents and fisherfolk are advised to remain alert as there are chances for tidal wave attacks.