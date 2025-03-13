Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued a red alert for Palakkad district on Thursday after the ultraviolet radiation level touched 11. In a press release, KSDMA declared that a high level of ultraviolet radiation was measured using ultraviolet (UV) meters installed at Thrithala in Palakkad.

In view of the high UV radiation, the KSDMA has issued a public advisory asking people to take necessary safety precautions, as prolonged exposure to sunlight can cause sunburn, skin diseases, eye diseases, and other health problems.

The highest UV index is recorded between 10 am and 3 pm in the district. Meanwhile, Ponnani in Malappuram and Konni in Pathanamthitta district recorded UV radiation levels of 10 and 8, respectively. KSDMA sounded an orange alert in these two districts.

KSDMA asked people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight as much as possible from 10 am to 3 pm.

Those engaged in outdoor work, fishermen involved in sea and inland fishing, people working in water transport, bikers, tourists, people with skin diseases, eye diseases, cancer patients, and other groups with weakened immune systems have been asked to be extra vigilant.

People have been advised to wear cotton clothes that cover the entire body and use hats, umbrellas, and sunglasses when going outside during the day.

High altitudes and tropical regions generally experience higher UV indices. Even with clear, cloudless skies, the UV index can still be high. The UV index can also be elevated on surfaces like water and sand, which reflect UV rays, the release said.