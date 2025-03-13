Kochi: The Kerala government will not acquire the Nedumbala estate of Harrisons Malayalam Limited during the first phase of rehabilitation for landslide survivors in Chooralmala. The government revealed this in its affidavit before the High Court on Thursday.

The state government had planned to acquire 65.41 hectares of land from the Harrison Malayalam Estate in Nedumbala and 78.73 hectares from the Elston Estate in Kalpetta to construct a modern township for landslide victims. However, the government informed the court that it only requires the Elston Estate to rehabilitate 215 families in the first phase of the project. As a result, the acquisition of the Nedumbala estate will be delayed.

In the first phase of rehabilitation, the government has identified 430 beneficiaries. However, the majority of them opted for financial aid of Rs 15 lakh instead of a house. Hence, the government only needs to construct houses for 215 people.

On March 11, Revenue Minister K Rajan informed the assembly that township construction would begin at Elston Estate on March 27.

The massive landslides that struck Wayanad on July 30, 2024, claimed the lives of over 400 people and displaced thousands in the Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Punjirimattom areas.