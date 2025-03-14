Palakkad: A man was stabbed to death at Vadakkancheri in Palakkad. The deceased, Manu (24), was a native of Anjumoorthimangalam.

The accused, Vishnu (23), has been taken into custody.

According to Vadakkenchery police, Vishnu called Manu to a paddy field in Chozhiyangad, where he attacked him around 11:30 pm on Friday. A financial dispute between the two led to an argument, during which Vishnu used a knife he had brought with him to stab Manu in the neck, cops added.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 103(1) and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Vadakkenchery police will conduct the inquest and send the body for autopsy, which will be performed either at the District Hospital in Palakkad or the Medical College in Thrissur.

"Vishnu and Manu were friends and were reportedly frequent users of alcohol and drugs. Vishnu works as a truck driver in Ernakulam," said Vadakkencheri Panchayat president Lisimol V. Manu is survived by his mother and sister.

The police have begun a probe into the incident.