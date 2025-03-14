Thrissur East Police have arrested the main accused in the Green Tea Investment scam from Tamil Nadu. Chandrasekharan (49), who collected more than ₹50 lakh from various investors, was apprehended from his native in Nammakal.

The fraud took place from July 2023 onward. YESSIXX TRADERS, a Tamil Nadu-based firm, invited investments by offering high profits and bank guarantees. The company collected ₹53,50,000 from investors across multiple bank accounts. When they failed to provide the promised returns and guarantees, an investor from Cheroor filed a complaint at the East Police Station, leading to an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company claimed to have invested in the green tea business. To gain investors' trust, they kept green tea bags sourced from Ooty in their office and even provided legitimate bank guarantees to a few initial investors. Additionally, they encouraged referrals by offering commissions to those who brought in new investors, thereby expanding the fraud scheme.

The investigation team, led by Assistant Commissioner Saleesh N Shankaran, included East Police Station Inspector Jijo MJ, Sub-Inspector Shibu, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Jayakumar.